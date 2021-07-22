LWV textbook donations

Neill Public Library director Joanna Bailey, left, and Lennis Boyer, of the League of Women Voters of Pullman, pose for a photo in front of a collection of textbooks that were donated to the library by the League of Women Voters of Pullman on Wednesday afternoon. The collection will be made available to check out as part of the library’s book club. In addition to the library’s collection, the League of Women Voters of Pullman also donated a set of textbooks including a third- through fifth-grade copy, a sixth- through 12th-grade copy and a teachers manual to the school districts of Colfax, Colton, Garfield-Palouse and Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you