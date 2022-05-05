Quacker Oats in the house

Members of University of Idaho’s Phi Kappa Tau enjoy the sunshine while sitting on the fraternity house roof with their pet duck, Quacker Oats, whom fraternity members purchased in Lewiston just over a month ago. “Twelve dollars for a lifetime of happiness,” fraternity member Ben Tompkins said. As popularity of the new house pet grew, members decided to make an Instagram page featuring Quacker Oats under the username @quackeroatsuidaho.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you