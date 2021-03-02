Reading in the park

Pullman resident Dustin Hinkle, who teaches English as a second language as an associate teaching professor at Washington State University, reads his Bible on a clear Monday afternoon at Sunnyside Park in Pullman. “My wife blesses me by letting me get out once a month to focus and read in a quiet space,” Hinkle said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

