Crash

Emergency personnel attend to a person injured in a single vehicle crash on North Polk Extension north of Moscow on Thursday. Three juveniles were taken to Gritman Medical Center after the Dodge Dakota pickup truck they were in rolled at around 6 p.m., according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. Five people were in the truck, the sheriff’s office said. The extent of the injuries was not known.

 Kai Eiselein photo

