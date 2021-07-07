Shopping and songs

Ryan Beery, of Boise, performs “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra on a saxophone outside of the Moscow Food Co-op on Tuesday morning. Beery is a member of the University of Idaho marching band where he is double majoring in saxophone performance and music education with a minor in jazz study. “I try to come out here and play every day that I’m not working my normal job,” Beery said. Beery’s normal job is at the Moscow Food Co-op.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

