Photo: Smoothing a new sidewalk

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Workers from McCall's Classic Construction smooth a new sidewalk on Wednesday at Lena Whitmore Park in Moscow. The eight-foot-wide sidewalk will replace a narrower sidewalk that runs from Cleveland Street to the park's playground.

