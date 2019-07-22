Photo: Smoothing a new sidewalk

Workers from McCall's Classic Construction smooth a new sidewalk on Wednesday at Lena Whitmore Park in Moscow. The eight-foot-wide sidewalk will replace a narrower sidewalk that runs from Cleveland Street to the park's playground.
