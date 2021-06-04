Sneak day golfing

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsMoscow High School seniors Benny Kitchel, left, and Isaac Staszkow hit golf balls on the driving range at Airway Hills Golf Center between Moscow and Pullman on Thursday afternoon. The duo also bowled with classmates at Zeppoz in Pullman and spent time at the Planet 3 trampoline park in Moscow, all part of the annual “Senior Sneak” event at the high school. Asked what his favorite part of the sneak was, Kitchel said, “Enjoying the sun and not having to go to school on such a beautiful day.”

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

