Softball at Sunnyside

Chad Nelson underhand tosses a softball for his daughter, Rylee Nelson, 9, to hit while his other daughter, Alexus Nelson, 15, fields the balls hit toward her at Sunnyside Park in Pullman. It is Rylee’s first year playing softball in Moscow, so the family decided to get some extra practice in before her second game.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

