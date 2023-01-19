Spray down

Gideon Marlatt kills algae and moss with a chemical spray while working Wednesday on the roof of a Moscow apartment complex. “I’m glad there’s been a break in the snow. It’s given me a chance to get some work done,” Marlatt said. Today’s Palouse forecast calls for highs in the mid-30s, lows in the mid-20s and only a slight chance of precipitation.

