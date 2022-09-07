Surveying the situation

Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture students survey Thompson Flats as part of Civil Engineering 302: Intro to Surveying at Washington State University’s campus in Pullman on Tuesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture students survey Thompson Flats as part of “Civil Engineering 302: Intro to Surveying” at Washington State University’s campus in Pullman on Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you