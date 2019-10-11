Photo: Thin Red Line flag

Moscow volunteer firefighter Mariah Young signs a Thin Red Line memorial flag for Farmington, Maine, fire Capt. Michael Ball on Thursday at Fire Station 3 in Moscow. Bell died Sept. 16 in a propane gas explosion. The flag is being signed by firefighters across the country until it reaches the Farmington Fire Department. The flag started its journey in Colfax, and will travel to Lewiston next.Geoff Crimmins Daily News

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

