Turning change into change

After a quick chat, a passerby tosses a handful of change into the water fountain in Friendship Square in downtown Moscow for siblings Micah Haarr, 5, left, and McKinley Haarr, 8, to collect on Monday afternoon. The Haarr siblings have been known to gather the coins in the fountain and donate it all to the Humane Society of the Palouse.Zach Wilkinson Daily News

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you