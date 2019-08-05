Members of the United States Navy’s demonstration team, the Blue Angels, perform over Lake Washington with downtown Bellevue, Wash., visible in the background Saturday during Seattle’s annual Seafair celebration.
A jet piloted by a member of the Blue Angels passes over the Lacey V. Murrow Memorial Bridge that spans Lake Washington into Seattle.