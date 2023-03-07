Washington State women’s basketball team is greeted by a crowd of cheering fans after returning home from Las Vegas as first-time champions of the Pac-12 tournament early Monday morning at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
Articles
- Moscow murders: What we know now
- Pullman police identify male wanted for indecent exposure on College Hill
- Alison Christine Detjens
- Court documents: Knives, cellphone, gun seized following arrest of Kohberger in Pennsylvania
- Warrant shows items seized at murder suspect’s family home
- Moscow Walmart employee stole $121,000 in fraud scheme
- SEL opposes plans for biodiesel plant in Pullman
- Meridian man charged with murder in his wife's death at McCall on Feb. 18
- Pennsylvania search warrant shows clothes, flashlight and DNA sample were seized when Kohberger was arrested
- Cougs knock off UCLA, claim first Pac-12 tournament championship in program history