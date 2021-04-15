A single-pilot aircraft is lifted so that it can be removed Wednesday evening from a field in northwest Pullman off NW Terre View Drive and NW Marshland Street after it crashed. Pullman Fire Department officials said there were no injuries and the cause of the accident is unknown.
Photos: No one injured in in plane crash near Pullman
