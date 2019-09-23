Balloons and shoes, each marking an opioid overdose death in Idaho, fill the steps to Moscow City Hall Saturday morning during an awareness event put on by the Latah Recovery Center, PACT EMS and CHAS.
Balloons and shoes, each marking an opioid overdose death in Idaho, fill the steps to Moscow City Hall Saturday morning during an awareness event put on by the Latah Recovery Center, PACT EMS and CHAS.
Balloons and shoes, each marking an opioid overdose death in Idaho, fill the steps to Moscow City Hall Saturday morning during an awareness event put on by the Latah Recovery Center, PACT EMS and CHAS.
Kai Eiselein/Daily News
Balloons and shoes, each marking an opioid overdose death in Idaho, fill the steps to Moscow City Hall Saturday morning during an awareness event put on by the Latah Recovery Center, PACT EMS and CHAS.