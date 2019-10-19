Doctors of physical therapy, Joel Rardin and Rebecca Fleming, and occupational therapist Amanda Black have recently joined staff at Moscow Mountain Sports and Physical Therapy Clinic.
Rardin is a recent graduate from Idaho State University with a certification in Blood Flow Restriction Therapy and a background in sports and coaching.
Fleming is a veteran physical therapist specializing in pelvic floor rehab. She has a personal interest including in CrossFit evaluation and treatment.
Black has experience and education in concussion management, as well as pediatric and adult occupational therapy, including wheelchair assessments.
All three therapists are currently accepting new patients.