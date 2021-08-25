Pickleball pride

The 2021 Lentil Festival Pickleball tournament was held Friday and Saturday in Pullman. There were more than 100 players from Pullman, Seattle, Moscow, Potlatch, Lewiston, Clarkston and Lapwai. The tournament was sponsored by Pullman Parks & Rec, Pullman Picklers Pickleball Club and Selkirk.

