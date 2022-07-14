Picturesque Palouse

Austin Johnson/Daily News A photo captured with a drone shows the rolling hills of the Palouse stretch toward the horizon under a cloud-filled, cerulean sky on a recent afternoon. Moscow-Pullman saw a high temperture of 87 on Wednesday, and similar conditions are expected today on the Palouse, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

A photo captured with a drone shows the rolling hills of the Palouse stretch toward the horizon under a cloud-filled, cerulean sky on a recent afternoon. Moscow-Pullman was a high temperture of 87 on Wednesday, and similar conditions are expected today on the Palouse, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you