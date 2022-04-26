ASOTIN — There probably hasn’t ever been a pig at the Asotin County Fair that sold for as much as Cabala, a black-and-white oinker, went for Saturday evening.
But the likely record price was all because of the pig’s owner, Asotin High senior Bryson Stein, and a spontaneous outpouring of generosity from the bidders.
Cabala ended up selling for $400 per pound, which equates to about $95,000. The huge sale became the talk of the town and social media Sunday, and left the Stein family both amazed and grateful.
Bryson, 18, has battled cancer throughout his teen years, including a recurrence this past summer. He hasn’t been ruled cancer-free yet, but he is feeling well and was in the arena with Cabala for the auction Saturday.
Craig Stein, Bryson’s father, noticed that some of the other 4-H kids pledged half of the proceeds from the sale of their animals to kids who didn’t make much money selling their livestock. That gave Craig the idea that Bryson could donate half of his money to a cancer charity.
Craig shared the plan with Bryson, who gave his approval. Craig then told Warren Benner, the president of the Livestock Sales Committee, and Benner made a quick announcement to the crowd about the family’s plan.
Then the bidding started. The price seemed to stall for a moment around $40 per pound — which would have been a decent sale — but then more bids started coming in. At around $50, members of the crowd began applauding the bidders for their generosity ... but then the offers really went crazy.
The price climbed to $100 per pound, and then, in the space of just a few bids, leaped to $300 per pound. With everyone in the arena on their feet and clapping, the four bidders who had been battling decided to go in together and bought the pig for $400 per pound. Angela Stein, Bryson’s mother, recorded the auction and posted the video on Facebook, where it has been shared more than 500 times.
“It was awesome,” Bryson said Sunday evening. “Everyone was going crazy, everyone was standing up and cheering. It was pretty cool.”
The winning bidders were Dan Anderson, of Dan Anderson Construction; Case Stedham, of Western Construction; Gary Peters, of Peters & Keatts Equipment; and Ryan Rogers, of Rogers Motors.
“I thought it would go to about $30 a pound or something; I had no idea how big it would get,” Craig Stein said. “Thank God our community is a great community. ... All those people who did it are just incredible.”
Bryson, who has raised pigs each of the last four years, said he usually ends up with less than $1,000 after selling his pigs and paying his expenses. With this fair’s unexpected windfall, he and his family are considering starting a nonprofit cancer foundation with half of the money, and Bryson plans on investing the other half.
“I don’t plan on buying anything,” he said.
Bryson is finishing his senior year with online classes, a precaution he has taken on doctor’s orders. He said he’s going to take next year off from school, but eventually plans to go to college and perhaps become an oncologist — a field he became interested in during his battle with cancer.
“I like all of my doctors a lot and they kind of inspired me to want to do that,” he said.
Bryson’s cancer, synovial cell sarcoma, was first diagnosed when he was 13, and it’s been a significant factor in his life, as well as the lives of his parents and four siblings. That’s one reason Saturday’s auction was such a stirring experience.
“Honestly, there wasn’t a dry eye in the building,” Craig said. “Everybody and anybody was crying. It was heart-felt, for sure.
“Bryson is one of the strongest kids I know,” Craig added. “It couldn’t happen to a nicer kid. It’s good for him, good for the community, and hopefully we’re going to help some cancer patients and cancer research.”
