An airplane had to make an emergency landing Friday morning in Whitman County.
Whitman County Undersheriff Chris Chapman said in a statement that 58-year-old Steven Krauss, of Florida, flew out of Felts Field in Spokane at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning and began experiencing engine problems.
He was able to successfully land his 1977 Piper Arrow in the middle of Lancaster Road outside St. John without damaging the aircraft.
Local residents assisted Krauss and towed the aircraft off the road. The FAA was contacted and advised of the incident.