Latah County commissioners Wednesday approved an agreement between the county and the University of Idaho to allow the county to use the Bruce M. Pitman Center as a polling location, starting with the May primary election.
The agreement is effective through June 30, 2025, with annual automatic renewal provisions through June 30, 2030. The university agreed to waive the space rental fees for the Vandal Ballroom and Chief’s Room.
The other voting locations in Moscow are the Latah County Fairgrounds, the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center and the Latah County Courthouse. The courthouse is designated for early voting.