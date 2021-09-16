PALOUSE — Two people were taken to the hospital after the plane they were flying in crashed upon landing Wednesday at a private airstrip near Ringo Road just outside of Palouse, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
A student pilot and his flight instructor sustained injuries that didn’t appear to be life threatening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Their names weren’t released.
The single-engine plane crashed around 11 a.m. The plane made a hard touchdown, causing the landing gear to malfunction and the plane to flip and come to rest on its top, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office and local emergency crews responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.