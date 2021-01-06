PLanets ignore social distancing

Jupiter and Saturn (tiny points of light mid-right sky) meet over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the winter solstice. Melissa Mueller snapped this image from atop the Lewiston grade on Dec. 21.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Rebecca Marie Lawton
- Their World just got bigger
- UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: State Route 195 now open after fatal collision near Pullman
- Private offices take shape in heart of Moscow
- High-speed chase ends with arrest of man sleeping in Whitman County field
- Idaho releases rough timeline for COVID-19 vaccination shots
- 95 project appears back on track
- First baby of the new year brings ‘balance’ to his family
- Death
- Deaths