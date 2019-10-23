The City of Moscow Sanitation Department, Latah County Solid Waste and Moscow Recycling will host a plastic film collection and recycling event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Moscow Recycling Center, 401 Jackson St. The collection area will be available in the South Lot off of C Street.
Acceptable plastics include produce and bread bags, grocery bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, Ziplock and other re-closable bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, plastic shopping bags and bubble wrap
Plastic film collected at the event will be sent to the TREX Decking Company, which uses recycled plastic film, along with reclaimed wood, to create composite decking material.
For questions about this event or other recycling programs, contact Tim Davis, Sanitation Operations Manager, at (208) 883-7131 or tdavis@ci.moscow.id.us.