Play ball

Latah County’s Cal Ripken 12U all-stars placed second at the recent state tournament in Meridian. The team won two of four games at the tournament, including a nine-run rally to win the semifinal contest to reach the champsionship. Pictured are: front row, left to right, coach Sam Hain, Charles Uscola, Nate Poler, Kolby Hawley, Jacob Melhus, Oliver Castillo, Javan Barton, Julius Quallen; second row, left to right, Brock Fealy, Warren Repp, Colton Nebe, Carson Massingale, Curtis Carr, Max Hain; and back row, left to right, coach James McLaughlin and coach Lance Carr.

