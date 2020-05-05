The city of Moscow will open youth activities as defined by Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Healthy Order and Rebound Idaho Plan, according to a city news release.
As defined by the order, plan and published protocol, youth activities include youth day camps that also provide childcare for working parents and youth sports, music, religious, scouting and other organized youth activities.
The city is working on plans for city-sponsored youth activities that comply with the governor’s order and will announce activities that will be made available as those plans are finalized. Other youth activity organizations can use the outdoor facilities provided by the city for those activities noted in the Rebound Idaho Plan and clarifying documentation by scheduling those facilities as they typically would.
Playgrounds are anticipated to be opened by the city in stage 2 of the Rebound Idaho Plan, tentatively scheduled for May 16.