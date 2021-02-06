Plenty of fight left

Genesee’s only coffee shop, Stomping Grounds Coffeehouse, offers a great atmosphere, food and coffee, owner Vanessa VanLeuven said.
But like many businesses across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic forced VanLeuven and her husband and co-owner, Keith VanLeuven, to face the realization that they might have to close their downtown business.
Stomping Grounds described its hardships and asked for customers’ support on its Facebook page Jan. 22.
Vanessa said sales are down 25 percent since October and she was forced to lay off all of her employees. She only has family members working for her now, many of which are volunteering their time.
But customers have responded in a big way since the Facebook post.
“We’ve seen so much support in just the last couple weeks that it’s been amazing,” Vanessa said..
The military-themed coffee shop opened in March 2019.
It started out mainly serving coffee and breakfast items but expanded its offerings to full breakfast and lunch, alcohol and other beverages. It serves various types of coffee from Black Rifle Coffee Company.
The shop’s name and interior decor represent the couple’s military and law enforcement backgrounds.
Keith served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Vanessa served as a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Veterans and first responders receive discounts at Stomping Grounds.
Vanessa said customers range from Genesee locals to veterans who come from the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The business is one of three food and beverage establishments in Genesee. The Genesee Food Center and Hall’s Corner Bar are the other two.
“It’s definitely like our place to come hang out, have a good homemade breakfast, a cup of Black Rifle Coffee and … if you can’t make it for breakfast, swing in. We have a good lunch menu,” Vanessa said.
She said running a small town business means she knows many of her customers well and what they like to order.
“I want to give you the best cup of coffee and you’re going to get a discount because you’re a veteran or first responder or whatever they do,” Vanessa said.
The challenge of running a business in a 1,000-person town is obvious — getting enough people through the door to make ends meet, Vanessa said.
Mayor Steve Odenborg said the building Stomping Grounds occupies sat empty for years.
“It’s nice to have a business there try to make a go of it,” he said.
Odenborg said he and residents would love to see Stomping Grounds continue to operate.
Kristine Klise, a resident who works at the Genesee Food Center, said she stops in at Stomping Grounds every once in a while and said it is nice to have in town.
“They have really good coffee, really good food,” Klise said. “That’s where people go to socialize.”
In an effort to answer Stomping Grounds’ call for help, Ruck for the Fallen is holding a “Patriots March” today.
The march will start at 9 a.m. at the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and Thorn Creek Road.
Participants will then hike, or “ruck,” the 8.1 miles to the coffeehouse in Genesee. Those who participate in the march are encouraged to order drinks or food at the coffee shop. More information about the march is available at bit.ly/2MNlJgJ.
Jennifer Callahan, vice president of Ruck for the Fallen, said the Oakesdale-based organization, which is dedicated to supporting lost heroes, saw Stomping Grounds’ Facebook post asking for help and decided to reach out. She said Stomping Grounds has supported Ruck for the Fallen too.
“We are so thankful for a veteran group to reach out to us to be like, ‘hey, we see your call for help and we’re here,’” Vanessa said. “Like, ‘we’re here to help you. We don’t want you to shut down. We want to see you succeed.’ That’s really cool. They’re not going to leave us behind.”
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.