Plenty of tail tales this summer

Many of us have stories to share from the past year’s pandemic. For some of us working from home, the best anecdotes often involved our furry (and not so furry) tail-swishing friends. From online webinars, meetings, and conferences, we’ve all seen a tail drifting by the monitor as the occasional feline crept across the keyboard or a dog barking as we tuned into a workshop. During one online presentation I attended, the host started shrieking and jumping about later to find out that her cat had deposited a snake at her feet. Now that’s a tale about a tail to share.
Sometimes those stories happened when we stepped away from our computers. As I was walking to my car after a recent school visit, a group of preschoolers saw me and flocked to the fence to visit. Behind them I could see their teachers pointing and telling the kids to look in the sky — soaring just over our heads was a big, beautiful eagle with outstretched wings. I excitedly pointed out the majestic bird to the kids who looked up, not nearly as awestruck as I was, before turning back to their teachers and floating away, just like the eagle.
Why all this talk about pets, wildlife, and the stories we tell about them? Because this summer Whitman County Library is holding a “Tails and Tales”-themed summer reading program and everyone is invited to join in on the fun! This year’s program runs Monday through Aug. 31. You can track your family’s reading journey, review your favorite titles, and even compete against your friends using our free online Beanstack program.
Sign your entire family up online by visiting www.whitco.lib.wa.us/beanstack. If you’re using your phone, click on the app store icon for your device and follow the steps to set up your account. You can sign up anytime between now and Monday, and we’ll send you a reminder email when it’s time to start logging your reading and activities.
Children birth to 12 years old can complete their summer reading challenge by reading (or being read to) for 10 hours and doing fun activities to earn online badges and a finisher prize. Reading along with one of our Read-Along eBooks or listening to an audiobook on a family road trip counts toward your child’s reading goal too. Check out the “Kids” collection on the Anytime Library or Libby app for suggestions.
Teenagers 12-18 can read or listen to three books and complete three activities over the summer to receive a new book, 3D-printed prize, and more. All teens who complete their reading challenge are also entered into a county-wide drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Teens can stop by their nearest library branch this summer for grab-n-go activities like wreck a journal, foodie fun, and make your own keychain. Check out the event calendar on our website for more information.
Adults are also invited to get in some R&R (reading and relaxation) this summer while they complete their own reading challenge. Earn online badges on Beanstack as you enjoy some fresh air while getting lost in a good book or take a walk with a friend and share a few tales. We also have monthly grab-n-go kits and virtual book club and trivia programs just for adults. And if you read three or more books, complete three or more activities, or complete a combination of both books and activities, you’ll receive a handy book bag and be entered into a prize drawing to win one of five $25 gift certificates to a Whitman County business of your choice.
If you’re looking for more activities to keep your family busy this summer, mark your calendars for these coming programs:
Pet Show & Tell: 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Contact the library for login details.
Palouse Paws Tails & Tales: 7 p.m. June 24 via Zoom. Contact the library for login details.
Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest: June 14 - Aug. 31. Enter a photo at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest and your picture may be shared on the WCL home page.
Create your own tale this summer by joining the summer reading challenge with the Whitman County Library. For more information, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us, call (509) 397-4366, or like us on Facebook.
Miller is the youth services manager for Whitman County Library.