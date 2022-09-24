Plenty to discover when exploring your digital library

When we walk into a public library there is a lot that can grab our attention, from the rolling bookshelves to the nontraditional library materials. While we know these visible materials are available to check out, the library has even more to offer than what meets the eye. This is where your library’s online resources can really shine. For the Latah County Library District, all of the online resources are available from the Digital Library page on the library’s website, latahlibrary.org/digital-resources.
In Idaho, all residents have access to research and learning databases for all ages using Libraries Linking Idaho (LiLI) for free. By visiting LiLI.org, Idaho residents can search through 150 different databases using filters for topics or user groups. Some of the most popular databases are: World Book Student and World Book Kids, which both contain encyclopedia articles and primary source documents; Chilton Library, a database that provides information on vehicle maintenance and repair; and NoveList, which can help you find similar books or authors to many of your favorites. LiLI is a great resource for homework help and is full of useful information on topics from health and wellness to business. LiLI is made possible by the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The public library is a fantastic place to learn and grow your skills, and Universal Class is yet another resource available to Latah County Library District card holders. Universal Class is a way to continue your personal education through self-paced online classes on a variety of subjects. Through Universal Class, you can learn about anything from soapmaking to accounting and bookkeeping. While many library users may be familiar with Libby, many may not realize that you can access Universal Class straight from your Libby app. To access it, press the library button immediately to the left of the center menu and scroll down until the “Extras” section is visible. From there, you can get full access to Universal Class uninterrupted for 30 days at a time.