As parents of infants struggle to find formula, the number of people calling the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank to donate has more than double.
The milk bank, which is based near Portland, Ore., serves families in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and some parts of Idaho.
“We typically have anywhere from 150 to 200 calls a month,” said Lesley Mondeaux, executive director. “This past month of May, we fielded over 500 calls.”
Idaho also doesn’t have its own milk bank, so residents seeking breast milk have to rely on NWMMB or other milk banks that have services within the state.
Milk banks including NWMMB focus their efforts on providing milk for infants who are most vulnerable, such as those who are born premature and those in hospital neonatal intensive care units.
However, they also provide milk outside of hospitals when there’s extra. In 2021, they served more than 2,000 outpatient families in the Northwest. So far this year, they’ve served more than 1,300.
“(NICU babies are) kind of our first priority and then other hospitalized babies, and then if we have milk available, we’re able to extend that reach to outpatients in the community,” she said. “So that’s where the current milk donations are really going to help, is being able to extend our reach.”
Leah Sallas, the Idaho state Women, Infants, and Children program director, said they first noticed the shortage in November, but it worsened after a Similac formula recall in February.
The families who’ve been most affected by the shortage are those with infants who have medical needs requiring specific formula.
“There’s a lot fewer substitutes for children that have those specific nutrition needs. So they’re not able to just go to the store and purchase another formula option,” Sallas said.
In some cases — though not all — human milk may serve as an alternative. Grace Majors is a Moscow mother in Moscow who recently started donating to NWMMB.
She was connected through her lactation consultant because she had extra milk that her son didn’t need.
“My first donation was shortly before the formula shortage really started hitting the news,” she said. “So it was great to know that that milk was out there and helping those who need it.”
To donate to the milk bank, mothers can go to one of the local hospitals that work with NWMMB — the closest location is Pullman Regional Hospital, and donations can also be made at Nurture Pediatrics & Lactation in Spokane. The only NWMMB partner location so far in Idaho is at Treasure Valley Midwives in Boise. Donors can also request shipping containers from NWMMB. Other locations in the milk bank’s service area can be found at donatemilk.org/milk-drop-locations.
Donors also have to go through a screening before they can donate, which includes testing for viruses that could be passed through milk. The process is a lot like blood bank screenings, Mondeaux said.
There’s no requirement for regular donations, but each donation needs to be a minimum of 100 ounces.
“I always tell people, if you think about a brown paper shopping bag, that would be like a shopping bag filled with frozen milk,” she said. “That’s generally about 100 ounces.”
Because so many people have reached out, NWMMB is still screening many potential donors, she said. The process usually takes two to three days, but is currently taking about a week because of all the increase in call volume.
Other resources for formula are also available, including help through the state’s WIC program. WIC saw a jump in participation in March, Sallas said, but the number has remained mostly steady since then.
“WIC serves about half of the infants in Idaho,” she said. “So we’re a broad-reaching program. But there are many participants, or eligible participants, that aren’t currently a part of the WIC program. And that could be for a variety of reasons. But one of the big reasons is they either don’t know about the program, or they don’t realize that they would qualify.”
WIC is also able to offer an expanded number of infant formulas following federal intervention, including imported formulas, which have improved the amount available to families.
The Michigan formula plant that was closed following the Similac recall was also reopened this week, though it’s expected to take six to eight weeks until consumers see that product, Sallas said.
It’s still unclear exactly when the formula shortage will end, she said, and depends on the availability of the imported formulas.
“As of right now, my best estimate would be that within a couple months, we should see an even bigger improvement in the formula supply at the stores,” she said.
For participants whose infants have specialized needs, WIC also works with medical supply companies to try and acquire specific formulas. But even then, some formulas have been unavailable.
“We’ve been working closely with the medical community, and the doctors, the pediatricians, and ensuring that these infants are getting proper substitutes for the formula that they’re used to. So it’s definitely been a challenge with that population.”
In some cases, if a mother recently stopped breastfeeding, they may be able to go through relactation education. WIC offers a breastfeeding peer-counseling program, and a location finder is available online at signupwic.com.
Parents should not try to dilute formulas or make their own formula at home, Sallas said.
“(That) can be really dangerous for the infant’s due to improper nutrition balances or potential contamination,” she said.
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
How to help
Find how to donate milk, give a financial donation or volunteer with Northwest Mothers Milk Bank at donatemilk.org.