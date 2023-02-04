Poetry series helps to bring Ukrainian conflict to forefront

Gabriella Reznowski

In April 2022, a donor offered the Washington State University Libraries several volumes of the Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry Series from Lost Horse Press. The series is a dual-language publication that brings the voices of Ukrainian poets to an English-speaking audience, while also providing the reader with the original Ukrainian text. I was excited to learn that Lost Horse Press is a local Washington state press, now in Liberty Lake, Wash.

Established in 1998 by Christine Lysnewycz Holbert, Lost Horse Press is a nonprofit, independent press that endeavors to print both emerging and established poets whose works are often overlooked by conglomerate publishers. The Press’s Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry Series was founded in 2017 by Holbert and series editor Grace Mahoney. Mahoney also translated the first title in the series, Iryna Starovoyt’s “Field of Foundlings” (2017).

In her introduction to Starovoyt’s work, Mahoney personifies the poet as a bird: “This bird flies swift and low through the streets of her city, methodically collecting various scraps of daily life, the twigs of memory, and scattered cultural treasures to build her nest, the poem.” With each volume authored by a different Ukrainian poet, the reader can experience the shelter of 12 different “nests,” each offering a unique perspective on life in Ukraine, woven through the lenses of history, memory, resistance and struggle.

