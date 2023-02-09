University of Idaho student Zach Teran, left, leads Russell Elementary School students to class Wednesday morning from East City Park during the annual Safe Routes to School Polar Walk in Moscow. Teran was joined by fellow University of Idaho student Conrad Becker and faculty member Kirsten Pomerantz. “It was a great morning for an early walk,” Teran said.
