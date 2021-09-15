The Pullman Police Department had to block roads Monday evening on College Hill because an estimated 100 people chased a moose on foot and by vehicle.
The department posted information about the incident on social media with a message discouraging people from approaching wildlife.
“Being close to nature is one of the great perks of life on the Palouse,” the department stated. “Occasionally, wild animals wander into Pullman. Please, respect local wildlife by providing these animals with plenty of space. Help ensure the safety of our public and wildlife — NEVER chase or approach a wild animal.”
A moose sighting near the intersection of Terre View Drive and Brandi Way was reported in Monday’s police logs.
Those with concerns about an animal’s location or behavior are encouraged to call the nonemergency dispatch number, (509) 332-2521.