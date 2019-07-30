Police arrested a 74-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI hit-and-run after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into Northwest Auto Parts on Friday afternoon.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said police responded to a report that a vehicle driven by Ellen Johnston allegedly tried to make a left turn from South Grand Avenue onto Paradise Street and crashed into Northwest Auto Parts around 1:45 p.m. on 200 S. Grand Ave.
The collision damaged two of the business’s windows, but structurally the building is fine, Tennant said.
Johnston allegedly left the scene in her car and was found later by police in the Palouse Medical parking lot. She was not injured.