A 28-year-old Pullman man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and destroying her phone when she tried to call for help on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said officers were called to a residence on True Street around 6:45 a.m. after someone reported they heard a woman screaming for help.
Tennant said when they arrived, officers saw a woman crawling out of her bedroom window to get away from her boyfriend. Tennant said the woman invited the man, Matthew Donald, to her residence, but he allegedly became violent with her and refused to leave.
Donald allegedly held her down on her bed and stomped on her cellphone when she tried to call the police. Tennant said while she was not injured from this incident, she had visible injuries apparently from alleged past domestic violence incidents with Donald.
Donald is charged with residential burglary, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.