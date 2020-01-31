Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 43-year-old St. John man Thursday in connection with a burglary at a St. John pharmacy.
A statement from Sheriff Brett Myers stated deputies were notified of the burglary in progress about 6:30 p.m Wednesday. The suspect reportedly gained access to the pain medication and took an undisclosed number of pills. He fled the scene on foot.
After reviewing video footage of the break-in, deputies identified Juan McSpadden as a possible suspect.
Deputies contacted McSpadden early Thursday morning on a separate charge of driving with a suspended license. After questioning him, he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the burglary. He also assisted in the recovery of the stolen medications.
McSpadden was booked into Whitman County jail on charges of second-degree burglary, theft, malicious mischief and driving with a suspended license.