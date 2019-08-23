Police arrested a man Thursday morning in Pullman after a 15-hour period in which he refused to leave his home and turn himself into the authorities.
Part of Taylor Street and the surrounding streets were closed off to traffic Wednesday night as a SWAT team responded to the home of 36-year-old Brian Edwards.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said Edwards’ wife called the police department at about 6 p.m. to inform them that Edwards was allegedly intoxicated and made threats to her and her children. She informed that weapons were allegedly in the home.
Tennant said she fled the home with her children and police responded to the home on the 200 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
Edwards refused to leave home and police called in the SWAT team was called in to provide backup, Tennant said.
Tennant said after it was determined Edwards was not a threat to the public, police decided to stand down for the night starting around 11:30 p.m., while keeping plain clothes officers near the house to monitor the home.
On Thursday morning, police called Edwards and local attorneys to persuade him to surrender.
Tennant said Edwards walked out his front door at about 9 a.m. and police arrested him for harassment. He was transported to Whitman County jail.
Tennant said police did not feel the situation warranted officers forcibly entering the home and arresting him.