The Pullman Police Department on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly robbed a couple at knifepoint last month.
Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Pils during a traffic stop after they were informed he violated a court order.
Pils is the suspect who allegedly pulled a knife on a Pullman couple looking to sell him some items Aug. 20 on Golden Hills Drive. He allegedly stole a tablet, a cellphone and a tent.
He is being held in jail on charges of second-degree assault, robbery, violating two court orders and on a warrant for harassment.