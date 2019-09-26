Police arrested a 19-year-old Pullman woman Tuesday afternoon for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a towel rod on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said police received a call from a man at a Pullman hotel who said his girlfriend, Lauren Brown-Lowry, held him in the couple’s bathroom, beat him with a towel rod and threatened to kill him.
Tennant said the man had obvious signs of injuries consistent with his allegations. When officers arrived at the couple’s apartment they found the towel rod had been ripped down and Brown-Lowry made admissions consistent with the boyfriend’s story.
She was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and threatening to kill.