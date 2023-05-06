Newly released body camera video shows the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students being pulled over for allegedly running a red light about a month before the killings.

The video shows Washington State University campus police stopping Bryan Kohberger on Oct. 14, 2022, in Pullman, the Idaho Statesman reported Thursday.

During the nearly 10-minute video, WSU Police Officer Isobel Luengas parks her vehicle behind Kohberger’s 2015 Hyundai Elantra in a parking lot. Luengas approaches Kohberger as he sits in the car and she says he drove through a red light. She asks for Kohberger’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.