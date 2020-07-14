Police: Build trust through training, education

Training and education are important ways the Pullman Police Department can build trust with the community, according to members of its staff.
Several police officers and Chief Gary Jenkins spoke during Monday’s Pullman Police Advisory Committee meeting about ways the department is working to hold itself accountable. Police accountability has taken on even more significance nationally following the deaths of Black Americans, like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police officers.
Jenkins said training is what separates good departments from others.
“Training a lot of times is what makes the difference between a competent professional organization versus one that’s not,” he said.
Police officers Garrett Willis and Luv St. Andre praised the extensive amount of training Pullman officers go through when they join the department. Willis, who was hired in May 2018, said officers go through more training in Pullman than at the previous agency he served. He said training keeps officers safe, out of trouble and held accountable.
St. Andre said he appreciates the implicit-bias training that is required of officers. He said problems can be avoided when people recognize their own biases in life.
According to the department’s website, officers receive cultural competency and implicit-bias training while in Washington’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy, as well as 200 hours of violence de-escalation, mental health, and patrol tactics training. Each Pullman officer continues to receive advanced de-escalation training while they are working at the department.
After several high-profile incidents where Pullman officers used force during an arrest, Jenkins said he recently brought in a national use-of-force expert to train the department’s staff on proper police conduct.
Jenkins said the department is “very picky” about who it hires to join the force. He said staff reviews an applicant’s character and past behavior, including their intercultural sensitivity.
St. Andre, who was hired in July 2019, said he will serve as the department’s College Hill officer and will interact with Washington State University students this fall. St. Andre said his main goal in that position is to educate students and build a positive relationship with them. He said it will help students better understand the department and be able to see that officers are regular people.
St. Andre said he feels education, not just enforcement, should play a significant role in policing. He said he appreciates that Pullman officers are not told to make quotas when it comes to enforcing the law.
“We’re never told that we need to go out and write this many tickets or make this many traffic stops,” he said.
Jenkins said that since he was hired in Pullman in 2010, he has been working to change the culture of the department so that it focused more on solving problems and not “generating numbers” with tickets.
To continue building trust with the community, Jenkins said he would like the Pullman Police Advisory Committee to take on the role of being an independent group that holds the police department accountable. He said it represents a broad section of the community and can inform the Pullman Police Department what residents want and need from its police force.
He said the department would be ineffective without community engagement.
“We can’t do it all on our own,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.