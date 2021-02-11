The Pullman Police Department chief said Wednesday he believes female officers in his department are treated as equals to their male counterparts a day after a news report was published detailing allegations of gender discrimination at the police station.
Whitman County Watch on Tuesday reported an investigation into officer Heidi Lambley’s allegations that she and other female officers are “treated as second class citizens.” Lambley claimed they were the target of condescending treatment, gendered performance criticism and disparaging gossip.
You can find the complete Whitman County Watch story at this shortened web link: bit.ly/2NdzYvt
Lambley also alleged that male officers made insensitive remarks about crime victims in her presence.
Chief Gary Jenkins told the Daily News on Wednesday he believes women at the Pullman Police Department are treated as equals and are respected for their performance.
“We don’t tolerate any kind of harassment based on gender and we’ll take action if we discover that’s occurring,” he said.
While Jenkins said the department has never had a problem with gender discrimination during his time there, there were several incidents of sexual harassment involving male police officers in 2016. Those officers no longer work in the department.
Jenkins said his officers undergo training that focuses on sexual harassment.
He said his staff always has to be attuned to incidents of discrimination because he wants the police station to be an inviting workplace.
Lambley first discussed complaints with the city administrator in late 2019. The department’s internal affairs report deemed these allegations as unfounded in November after the city hired Seattle attorney Rebecca Dean to conduct a third-party investigation into the matter.
According to Whitman County Watch, Dean interviewed all five female officers and other staff at the department, beginning in August. She also reviewed emails and other documents before submitting her report, which did not confirm evidence of gender discrimination.
According to the internal affairs report, Lambley is the only woman who shared concerns about the work environment. The other witnesses had no complaints.
When asked if he feared the investigation would strain relationships between staff, Jenkins said he spoke to all of the officers involved in the complaints and talked to them about moving forward in a positive manner. He said they have to maintain a respectful and professional demeanor with each other.
“Those are my expectations,” Jenkins said.
Lambley and her attorney Jenna Brozik declined Wednesday to comment on this story to the Daily News.
Lambley was quoted by Whitman County Watch as saying the investigation process was “very painful” and that she did not receive support or advocacy from the Pullman Police Officers Guild during the investigation. She still has great respect for her fellow officers and described some of them as brothers.
According to the internal affairs report, evidence showed there was “friction” between Lambley and some of her colleagues caused by Lambley’s behavior and communication style.However, Brozik was quoted by Whitman County Watch as saying the findings reflected a double standard applied to female professionals who get labeled as confrontational if they show confidence or assertiveness.
Brozik said she feared other officers will hesitate to report future problems because of the results of this investigation.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.
ABOUT WHITMAN COUNTY WATCH
Whitman County Watch can be found at whitmancountywatch.com. It is a “journalistic experiment in public transparency — intended to expand access to information on government policies and practices through the use of reporting, records and community dialogue,” according to its website. Whitman County Watch is operated by journalist Jacob Jones, of Pullman.