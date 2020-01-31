The Pullman Police Department on Wednesday named officer Don Heroff as 2019 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and presented officer Brian Chamberlin with the 2019 Humanitarian and Lifesaving awards.
According to a news release, Heroff has been with the department since 1999. He is credited with helping the department through a transition of sergeants and advising his new supervisors.
The news release stated Heroff was also recognized for his “problem-solving approach” to helping Pullman residents by listening to them and offering insight.
During an incident in August, he was on duty when the regional SWAT team was called to deal with a man who threatened his family with a firearm. Heroff served as the incident commander and link between Chief Gary Jenkins and the SWAT commander. The 6-hour incident was resolved peacefully.
Chamberlain was given his awards for spending approximately three hours on the phone with a suicidal man in January 2019 and persuading him to reconsider his decision.