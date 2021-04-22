National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday and the Pullman Police Department is encouraging the public to safely dispose of prescription medications.
Since 2010, Pullman has been providing the public with access to a prescription drug drop-box, available 24/7 in the Police Department lobby. Since then, the police have collected and disposed of more than 3,340 pounds of prescription drugs
When transporting prescription drugs, state law requires they be in the original prescription containers with the labels attached. It is illegal to possess prescription drugs outside of the original container, or to possess those prescribed to someone else.
The prescription labeling can be removed at the police department, or the drugs may be placed in available plastic zipper bags, labeled with the drug name.
The discarded drugs will be incinerated at a facility approved by the EPA and Washington Department of Ecology.
The police will accept all prescription medication from individuals only; medical offices and care facilities should follow protocol with their contracted disposal vendors.
Prescription drugs can also be dropped off at the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Sheriff’s Office.