The Quad Cities Drug Task force arrested three alleged heroin traffickers Wednesday west of Clarkston.
Following a lengthy investigation that led to a search warrant on a vehicle, police arrested Shawn Charpentier, 34, of Pasco, Ashlea Fraker, 32, of Richland and Trevor Pease, 29, of Clarkston.
According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, the task force along with Clarkston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a vehicle on State Route 12.
During the search, police allegedly found 24 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $4,800. They also allegedly found methamphetamine, a digital scale, spoons, glass pipes and hypodermic needles.
Charpentier, Fraker and Pease were booked into Asotin County jail. Charpentier was charged for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and outstanding warrants. Fraker was charged for possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Pease was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Charpentier and Fraker were released from jail on their own recognizance.