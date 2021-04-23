Police giving public time to learn new party rules

The Pullman Police Department chief said his staff is taking an education-first approach when responding to large parties to give the public time to understand the newest COVID-19 regulations.
Police last year stepped up enforcement of Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 proclamations by issuing infractions for first offenses to people at parties that exceed guest limits and violate mask and social distancing orders.
Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins said the department has issued 68 infractions, to date.
Now, the police are taking a step back from issuing immediate infractions because of recent changes to social gathering rules.
Jenkins said because the rules for Whitman County residents have changed twice in the past month, he wants police to give the public time to familiarize themselves with the rules before punishing them with an infraction.
“We didn’t think it was fair to just go out and write tickets for something that was not widely known,” he said.
On April 2, Whitman County Public Health issued an emergency order limiting outdoor social gatherings in Pullman to no more than 10 people.
This was in response to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly among college-age people in Pullman.
On April 12, Washington announced Whitman County would move back to Phase 2 of the state’s phased reopening plan. This phase allows a maximum of 15 people from outside the household for outdoor gatherings and a maximum of five people for indoor gatherings.
Whitman County Public Health rescinded its emergency order and county residents are now asked to follow Phase 2 requirements.
Jenkins said everyone’s source of information about the latest COVID-19 rules are different “and that information is not well known right away.”
Any time the rules change, he said, the police will educate and warn violators first before issuing an infraction. His staff took this approach last year before taking a more assertive enforcement stance on party violations.
Currently, the police will issue infractions for second and subsequent violations.
Jenkins anticipates the Pullman Police Department may start handing out infractions without a warning starting at the beginning of May.
Jenkins said he sympathizes with those who are frustrated that the department is not being more assertive in regulating social gatherings. He has also heard frustrations from members of the public who don’t want the police to enforce any social gathering restrictions.
Jenkins said his department has been more proactive than other Washington law enforcement agencies. To his knowledge, the 68 infractions his staff has issued is more than any other police department in the state.
