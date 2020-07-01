Moscow police allege a 39-year-old man called in a bomb threat at Gritman Medical Center multiple times since Sunday, but first responders never recovered an explosive and the man was taken to Gritman from a Moscow residence early Tuesday morning for mental issues, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
Krasselt said the man allegedly called the Moscow hospital early Sunday morning, said an explosive was in the building and hung up the phone. First responders searched Gritman, Moscow Family Medicine and QuickCARE facilities.
The man then reportedly called Gritman late Monday night saying there was a bomb or package at the hospital and the building was searched again, Krasselt said.
A Latah County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said a dispatcher received a 911 call early Tuesday morning but the party hung up the phone as soon as the dispatcher answered. The dispatcher reportedly called the phone number back twice and the man — on the second call-back attempt — answered and reported a bomb was headed to Gritman.
Krasselt said police are investigating and charges could be handed down.