The Moscow Police Department announced Thursday it identified the person who allegedly displayed a knife to a group of people Monday night on the University of Idaho campus.
The UI sent out an alert Monday night warning people about the suspect. Around 8 p.m., a man threatened a group of students walking between the Steam Plant parking lot and the Student Recreation Center on Paradise Path.
According to Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, the suspect was on a bicycle and yelled at the group of students for not moving over for him.