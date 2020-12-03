Police investigating Pullman burglaries

The Pullman Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man Saturday they believe is connected to at least four burglaries in the College Hill area.
Indiana Ludwick, who is described as homeless, was booked into Whitman County Jail for a residential burglary charge.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said an officer on patrol Saturday noticed a door propped open at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
After searching the house, the police officer allegedly saw Ludwick trying to crawl out of a window. He was arrested.
Following an investigation of previous burglary incidents, police believe Ludwick entered at least three other homes. The other addresses Opgenorth listed were the Delta Tau Delta fraternity at 700 Campus St. and the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity at 635 Oak St.
Opgenorth said Ludwick allegedly posted videos of these break-ins on social media. Opgenorth also said Ludwick stole clothes and shoes during one of the burglaries.
Police are still investigating the incidents.
Opgenorth said police often see a spike in burglaries when Washington State University students leave their Pullman homes and apartments during breaks such as the Thanksgiving holiday break.
He said police officers perform extra patrols for this reason. He encourages people to secure their valuables and lock their doors if they leave. He also asked the public to call the police if they see suspicious activity.